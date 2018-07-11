Amber Heard Kisses Vito Schnabel While at Wimbledon -- See the PDA Pics

Amber Heard has met her match!

The 32-year-old actress showed up to day 7 of Wimbledon in London, England, holding hands with 31-year-old art curator Vito Schnabel. Heard looked stunning in a mint green jumpsuit that she paired with multi-colored platform shoes and bright lipstick, while her date wore a light blue dress shirt and navy slacks to the sporting event.

In addition to showing a little PDA upon entering the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Heard and Schnabel were also snapped kissing during the tennis match, and seemed preoccupied with one another.

This is one of the first public outings for the pair, though they are not new to being in highly publicized relationships.

Schnabel was most recently romantically linked to supermodel Heidi Klum, but they ended their relationship in September 2017 after dating for about three years.

As for Heard, her last relationship was with SpaceX and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk following her divorce from Johnny Depp. The Justice League star and Musk were first seen together in July 2016, and went public with their romance in April 2017. They called it quits a few months later and have not been seen together since January.

Check out ET's exclusive interview with Heard from earlier this year:

