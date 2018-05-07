Elon Musk Steps Out With Musician Grimes Months After Split From Amber Heard

Elon Musk stepped out with Canadian musician Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the 46-year-old SpaceX founder and 30-year-old singer have been “quietly dating,” and their red carpet appearance appeared to confirm the couple's news.

While Musk sported a black-and-white suit and shiny shoes, Grimes -- whose real name is Claire Boucher -- went goth in a corset gown and killer boots.

Musk has made no secret of his fondness for Grimes, taking to Twitter in March to share her “Venue Fly” video and declaring it the “best music video art I’ve seen in a while.”

The outing with Grimes comes nine months after Musk and actress Amber Heard confirmed their split on social media, after having been linked together since late 2016 and going public with their romance in April 2017.

“Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time,” Heard explained on Instagram. “In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In November, Musk told Rolling Stone that the breakup “hurt bad.”



ET has reached out to Musk’s rep for comment.

See more on couples who hit the 2018 Met Gala below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet -- See It!

NEWS: Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 Met Gala

EXCLUSIVE: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Make a Stunning Couple During Met Gala 'Date Night'

Related Gallery