Amber Heard shared a new family photo that parents working from home will definitely relate to.
On Friday, the Aquaman star posted to Instagram a pic of her holding her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, while working on her computer.
"I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss 🍼💝," Heard sweetly captioned the image.
On July 1, the 35-year-old actress announced on Instagram that she became a new mother and she did it "on my own terms."
"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she said in an Instagram post which featured Oonagh sleeping in her mother's arms. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
A few days later, Heard posted a video of her and her baby in the kitchen taking a smoothie break.
Earlier this month, a source told ET that Heard "has wanted to be a mother for quite some time now."
"After her mom passed away, she was going through a hard time and was very sad. Her desire to become a mom grew even stronger and she wanted to make a big life change," the source shared, adding that the actress' sister having a baby also made her realize she wanted a child of her own.
"She did this for herself and is feeling very confident. She named her daughter after her mom [Paige Parsons] and is so thrilled to be starting this new life chapter," added the source. "She isn't bothered by negative comments she is receiving about the news."
