After a "good cry," Amber Riley has finally found the perfect words to say goodbye to her late friend and former Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Sharing a slideshow of photos of the two together, Riley expressed that she and Rivera had the "best duets on the show."

"Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera," she wrote. "I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another."

Riley explained that there was never any competition, shade or intimidation between the two, "just pure adoration and mutual respect." Writing that she "deserved better," Riley said that she was more than just Glee, and Rivera's talent outshone "us all so many times."

The actress also shared her favorite moments with Rivera, writing that they were alike in many ways.

"I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory [Monteith]," Riley expressed, before sharing that the former cast and crew have been coming together as a family to show love all because of her.

"Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together," Riley added. "I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for."

Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, days after she was reported missing following a boat ride on Lake Piru in California with her young son.

Many of her former Glee co-stars, including Heather Morris and Chris Colfer, have continued to pay tribute to Rivera.

In addition to friends' and fans' heartfelt messages, Rivera's family members also released a statement, thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time and showing gratitude to the first responders who helped to find the actress.

See more beautiful tributes in the video below.

