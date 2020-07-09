Naya Rivera: Everything We Know About Her Disappearance

Naya Rivera is missing after taking a boat ride in Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Wednesday. As the search for her continues, here's everything we know so far.

Rivera's son was found on their boat alone:

An eyewitness tells ET that they saw the former Glee star and her son arrive at Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Rivera was wearing white shorts, a white hat and carrying a large bag, the eyewitness recalls, adding that she rented a boat and was assisted by attendants getting into it with Josey.

The source notes that they saw nothing out of the ordinary when it came to Rivera and her son.

"It was a beautiful day. It was comfortable weather and there were other pontoon boats in the water and even a water skier," the eyewitness tells ET. "She looked like any other mother with her son going out to enjoy the day."

The eyewitness says they did not see Rivera or her son again that day.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera and her son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. and approximately three hours later, another boater discovered Josey asleep in the boat by himself. CBS Los Angeles reports that Josey was unharmed and told authorities that he and his mother went swimming, but she never came back up.

The search for Rivera continues:

After officials were notified, a search for 33-year-old Rivera was immediately initiated with the use of helicopters, divers and drones. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced late Wednesday that the search for Rivera was suspended well into the evening, and that search and rescue efforts would continue "at first light" on Thursday.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit@fillmoresheriff@Cal_OESpic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

"The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru," the office then tweeted early Thursday. "The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit@Cal_OES@fillmoresheriffpic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Over 80 people are now involved in the search.

Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera. With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her. pic.twitter.com/o2bN5sQFms — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

According to CBS Los Angeles, officials are now calling their search a recovery effort.

"This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials also told NBCLA, expressing that no foul play was suspected.

Rivera was not wearing a life vest:

Authorities told NBCLA that although Josey was wearing a life vest when he was found, Rivera's life vest was still in the boat. Rivera's purse and wallet were also found on the boat, along with food, investigators said.

In a Los Angeles Times report published in September 2000, the newspaper reported that seven people had drowned in Lake Piru between 1994 and 2000. Lake Piru’s parks and recreation services manager at the time, Douglas West, said that most victims were inexperienced swimmers who weren't wearing life jackets and who overestimated their own abilities.

"The only thing I can emphasize is that if swimmers are around water, they need to wear a personal flotation device whether they know how to swim or not," West said. "That will save their lives."

Rivera's latest social media post was about her son:

On Wednesday, Rivera shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her giving Josey a kiss.

"Just the two of us," she wrote.

Rivera shares Josey with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. The actress first filed for divorce from Dorsey in November of 2016 after two years of marriage, but their divorce wasn't finalized until June 2018.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Rivera opened up about how motherhood had become her No. 1 priority.

"I'm a mom now, and what I love more than acting is being Josey's mom. So, I want to be here for him. And I don't want to miss anything," she said at the time. "I'm going to navigate the right way to do that."

On July 2, Rivera tweeted, "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

Some fans have pointed out the multiple tragedies the Glee cast has been through:

Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee, which ran on Fox from 2009 until 2015. Two main cast members from the beloved show have died. In 2013, actor Cory Monteith -- who played lovable football player Finn Hudson -- died of a drug overdose. He was 31 years old.

In 2018, Mark Salling -- who played football player "Puck" on the show and whom Rivera once dated -- was found dead while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He was 35 years old.

