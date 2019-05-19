It's been 10 years since Glee debuted on TV, and the show's cast is looking back!

Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of the day the series first made its way to the airwaves, and Lea Michele couldn't help but celebrate.

The actress, who played Rachel Berry on the Fox show, hopped on social media where she answered fans' questions about the series. On her Instagram Story, Michele shared that her favorite episode was when the glee club heads to New York for the very first time in season two. She also revealed her favorite person to act alongside was Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel). When asked if she'd ever to a Glee spinoff, the 32-year-old actress replied, "In a heartbeat."

Michele also included an image featuring her late co-star and ex-boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 of a drug and alcohol overdose.

Naya Rivera, aka Santana Lopez, posted a throwback photo of herself holding a microphone along with a moving caption honoring the occasion.

"I can't believe it's been 10 years! I'm so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing show. I've made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee," she wrote, later adding, "I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters. Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart."

Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester, the glee club advisor, also marked the anniversary. Alongside a photo of the cast he wrote, "10 years since the premiere of the show that changed so many lives!"

ET chatted with Morrison in New York City last month, where he discussed the anniversary.

"A lot has happened. It feels like a good number, yeah," he said of the 10 years since Glee's premiere. "I actually love the experience now. At the time it was just a hard show to film. It was really challenging."

Morrison also discussed how he is regularly reminded by fans about how the show inspired them years after its 2015 finale.

"I constantly get people coming up to me like, 'You helped me coming out of the closet' or '[You helped me] when I was getting bullied in high school,'" he stated. "So I feel like, unlike a lot of shows, this show really had a touch point that people could get behind. The messages were very strong and, when you tell stuff through music, I feel like it deepens it more."

The actor added: "I'm just really proud of what we did on that show."

See more Glee tributes from the cast below:

