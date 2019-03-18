Attention, Gleeks!

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are reuniting to launch a new podcast, Showmance, on The LadyGang on PodcastOne Network.

Premiering on March 28, the comedic project will focus on some of film and television’s favorite besties, with the pair interviewing various duos about their work-life balance and maintaining friendships in Hollywood.

Fans will also get to ask McHale and Ushkowitz -- who developed their own "showmance" while starring on Glee -- about their close friendship and even seek advice from them about weddings, their secret obsession.

"We’re always being asked about doing a Glee reunion, so we decided to do the Glee reunion nobody asked for," McHale and Ushkowitz said in a statement about the podcast, which will be available on PodcastOne.com and Apple Podcasts. "We met working together over a decade ago and have been best friends ever since."

"We decided to do the podcast because we wanted to talk to other people who have formed life-long relationships through work and hear their experience," the two added. "Also, we just like hearing ourselves talk."

The LadyGang is a multimedia brand lead by Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek and ET’s Keltie Knight.

The trio teamed up with PodcastOne to launch a female-driven podcast network, focused on pop culture, motherhood trendsetters and reality TV.

"Jenna and Kevin are good friends of ours and have been some of our favorite guests on our podcast and TV show," The LadyGang said. "Adding Showmance to the LadyGang on PodcastOne Network is so organic and lets us relive the pop culture moment when the world thought these two were a couple. We get to dive into the inner workings of a dynamic friendship and we just love them."

The LadyGang on PodcastOne

Showmance is the second podcast to debut on the network, following Mama Said With Jamie and Jenna, hosted by Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jenna Parris.

