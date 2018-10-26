There’s a new gang coming to TV!

ET’s very own Keltie Knight, along with actress Becca Tobin and designer Jac Vanek, is giving viewers an inside look at the creation of their popular podcast on their very own E! series, The LadyGang.

ET has an exclusive look at the reality show’s set, which takes place at Knight’s home. Craft services is located in her backyard and her bedroom doubles as hair and makeup.

The new 12-episode, 30-minute reality show will feature celeb confessions, naughty ice dancing with Olympic gold medalist Adam Rippon, a jam session with Ed Sheeran, and so much more. Above all else, this trio is all about having a good time and keeping it real.

“I can’t wait until Oprah comes here. She is my dream guest for the podcast,” Knight excitedly says.

The LadyGang premieres Oct. 28 at 10:30 p.m. on E!

