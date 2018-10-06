Amber Rose Turns Heads As Sexy Bride at SlutWalk 2018

Amber Rose is all dressed in white!

The 34-year-old model turned heads as a sexy bride for her fourth annual Slutwalk march and festival held on Saturday in Los Angeles. For the celebration, Rose wore a white corset mini dress, stockings, a garter, sneakers, a long veil and a blonde wig.

The annual Slutwalk event was created in 2015, and was designed to spread messages of body positivity, gender equality and sexual enlightenment to the public. Rose, who was previously married to Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Sebastian, also held a sign that read, "Wife a slut. We're more fun."

Rose, who dressed as a sexy superhero last year, previously opened up to ET about the important messages of positive body image and acceptance.

"This is the no judgment zone. We're out here, we're embracing everyone, this is very positive and very loving," she said of the SlutWalk in 2016. "It's important to feel self-confident, because that's what gets you through the day and through your life."

The Slutwalk founder, meanwhile, has always embraced her seductive side, telling ET back in May that "moms are allowed to be sexy."

She even admitted to sometimes crossing a line in an effort to bait the mom-shamers. "I almost go overboard on purpose to kind of piss people off and make them say mean things about me, so women can be like, 'I need that! I need to see that,'" she said. "That gives them more confidence."

