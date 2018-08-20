Amber Rose knows how to turn heads!

The 34-year-old model definitely took a risk with her 2018 MTV Video Music Awards look on Monday night. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Rose on the red carpet, where she shared the inspiration behind her devilishly sexy red latex look.

"I went to my stylist and I was like, ‘I want to kind of look like an intergalactic space slut,'" Rose explained. "And this is what he came up with, and I was really happy."

Rose rocked a corset with cone bra (a la 1990 Madonna), red thong with a garter belt, gloves and thigh-high boots. She accessorized with a matching whip and a Cat Woman-inspired mask.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Slutwalk founder has always embraced her seductive side, telling ET back in May that "moms are allowed to be sexy. Our lives are not over because we have children."

She even admitted to sometimes crossing a line in an effort to bait the mom-shamers. "I almost go overboard on purpose to kind of piss people off and make them say mean things about me, so women can be like, 'I need that! I need to see that,'" she said. "That gives them more confidence."

Meanwhile, Rose also couldn't help but praise Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award during the ceremony, explaining that she loved her ever since she saw Selena.

"I love Selena," she shared. "The start for sure. I mean, she killed that. That’s kind of what really [kicked] her off and made her. She’s like a quadruple threat. I mean, she can do everything. She’s amazing."

For more on Rose, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Frankie Grande Says He'll Be the 'Gay of Honor' in Sister Ariana's Wedding to Pete Davidson (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B Slays MTV Video Music Awards in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Related Gallery