Congrats to Amber Stevens West!

The Happy Together star is a new mom, after giving birth to a baby girl with husband Andrew J. West. ET has learned that the couple welcomed daughter Ava Laverne in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 6:03 p.m. Ava weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long. Ava's birth date was an extra special day for the family, as it also marked Amber's 32nd birthday.

Amber married Andrew in 2014 after they co-starred on the show Greek. She announced her pregnancy in May.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the actress at Entertainment Weekly's 2018 pre-Emmys party in September, where Amber joked she would give birth "in about 12 days." "Right now, or in like, a month," she guessed. "Who knows?"

The actress was a little more prepared name-wise. "We have some ideas. My mom suggested a beautiful name that is kind of our frontrunner, but we've got a lot of options," she said, adding that she was going to wait to name her daughter until she was born. "We've narrowed it down to a few."

Amber also gushed about her "cute" nursery that her friend designed -- "It was like an HGTV moment," she gushed -- but said she was unsure about when she'll introduce her daughter to the world.

"I don't know. I haven't decided [when to share the first photo] yet," she admitted. "I'm not against [posting to Instagram], but you know, I'll decide when she gets here."



