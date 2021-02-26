Amelia Hamlin Responds to Accusations of Blackfishing in New Photos

Amelia Gray Hamlin is responding to critics who have accused her of "Blackfishing" in her most recent photos. The 19-year-old model and girlfriend of Scott Disick received a lot of backlash after sharing a series of pics featuring her significantly darkened appearance.

"Whiplash got me like...." she captioned the images on Thursday.

Several hours after sharing the photos, Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the criticism.

"I'm receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'Black fishing' -- thank you all for educating me on this topic," the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wrote. "I recently went on vacation to the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily. There is no self tanner involved, or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense."

Amelia Hamlin/Instagram Stories

"Blackfishing" is a term partly coined by journalist Wanna Thompson that describes non-Black influencers and stars using makeup, fake tanner, Photoshop, or even surgery to give off the appearance that they are Black or mixed race.

After posting the message, Hamlin kept the original photos up, but turned the comments off.

Hamlin recently returned from vacationing with Disick in Miami, Florida, with his three kids.

However, a source told ET last week that the pair are still keeping things relatively casual and are "still not super serious."

"Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the source said. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

The source added, "Amelia is young and doesn’t want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her."

RELATED CONTENT:

Scott Disick and Model Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship is Now Instagram Official This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Spend Time in Miami With His Kids

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'Still Not Super Serious,' Source Says

Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official With Model Amelia Hamlin

Related Gallery