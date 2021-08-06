Amelia Hamlin Reveals Her Cute Nickname for Scott Disick's Son Reign
Amelia Hamlin is getting close to her boyfriend Scott Disick's three kids, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The 20-year-old model recently revealed her sweet nickname for Disick's youngest son, Reign, in the comments section of the 38-year-old reality star's post.
Disick shared a sweet pic of the 6-year-old grinning while wearing a Chicago Bulls T-shirt, captioning it, "Say 🧀."
Hamlin commented on the pic, "raymen noodle soup," which appears to be her nickname for the little guy.
This isn't the first time Hamlin has given fans insight into her relationship with her boyfriend's kids. Last month, she commented on Disick's birthday post for his 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, writing, "Little peesh 💞💞 happy birthday to the best facialist in town."
The couple also recently took a weekend boat trip with Penelope.
As for how the Kardashian-Jenner family feels about Disick and Hamlin, a source previously told ET that they "have been nice to Amelia and supportive of her and Scott's relationship, but they aren't as close with her as they were with Sofia [Richie] yet."
When it comes to Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian "is unbothered" by the couple's romance.
