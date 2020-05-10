America Ferrera Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

Congrats to America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams!

The couple has welcomed a baby girl named Lucia Marisol Williams, Ferrera announced on Instagram on Sunday, in honor of Mother's Day. Ferrera, 36, and Williams, 38, are already parents to 1-year-old son Sebastian.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself," the Superstore actress wrote. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫."

"Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times," she continued. "Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info."

"Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay," Ferrera concluded.

Ferrera announced she was expecting baby No. 2 with a sweet New Year's post. Last month, the actress opened up about the "daunting" circumstance of preparing to give birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now," she wrote. "And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances."

"Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power," Ferrera continued. "Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this."

