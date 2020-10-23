Meet the new Anna-Kat!

American Housewife returns next week to kick off season 5 and there will be a new face in the Otto family. Life in Pieces' Giselle Eisenberg takes over the role of Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg's (Diedrich Bader) youngest daughter from original cast member Julia Butters, who exited the role at the end of last season.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the season 5 premiere, the ABC comedy winks at the recast in a clever way. Katie tries to get Anna-Kat's (Eisenberg) attention, but she's hidden behind her laptop screen. Soon, the younger Otto pops up from her incessant typing, excitedly talking about a sleepaway camp she's more than enthusiastic about.

"Yeah, kids change," Katie says straight to the camera, a meta reference to the recasting.

"Can you believe it? Anna-Kat is going to sleepaway camp!" Katie exclaims, after Anna-Kat and her dad high-five about feminine hygiene products. "I've taken her from being a weirdo to a strong, confident girl!"

But has the new Anna-Kat really lost her signature weirdo personality? Watch the exclusive clip above.

American Housewife premieres Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

