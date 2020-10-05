News

'American Idol' Alum Casey 'Quigley' Goode Reveals Newborn Son Contracted COVID-19

By Rachel McRady‍
Casey 'Quigley' Goode
American Idol alum Casey Goode, who is best known by the name Quigley, has revealed that her newborn son, Max, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The musician and social media influencer shared the news over the weekend that her infant son, who was born in late September, had contracted COVID-19. 

Quigley and Max are currently quarantined together in the pediatric ICU after the little guy had a 110-degree temperature over the weekend. 

"I'm in shock right now. It's 8 a.m. we've been in the emergency room since 1," Quigley said in an emotional Instagram Story video on Sunday. "Max had a fever and he tested positive for COVID. I'm here by myself and I'm trying really hard to stay strong for him, but I don't know what's going to happen."

She also shared several photos of her little guy on oxygen, writing, "We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us." 

Quigley added that the hospital is treating her as if she's also been exposed though she's not currently showing symptoms. 

Her husband, Alex Goode, who was not allowed to join her in the hospital due to COVID restrictions, also shared an update with fans online, saying in one video on Sunday, "Max is doing very well. He's on kind of oxygen as a precautionary measure. His fever's down. They're talking about discharging him to quarantine at home tomorrow."  

Baby Max was previously a NICU patient for seven days after arriving three weeks early. Quigley previously opened up about suffering from a condition called cholestasis, which prevented her from having her previously planned home birth. When they arrived at the hospital, they also discovered she had preeclampsia, causing her blood pressure to skyrocket. 

I went into labor at 37 weeks exactly as @jackpoticorn and I were leaving our babymoon in Ojai. As we were making the drive back, I got some alarming blood work results back stating that I had a condition called cholestasis that put me and baby at risk. We decided to labor at home for a while to see if I could still have my planned home birth but baby’s movements stopped so we decided to go to the hospital. When we got there, we discovered that I also had preclampsia. My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure. I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up. My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU. // Will fill you in on the rest of the story ASAP. We are both still here and recovering well. Send baby love and good energy so he can come home with us soon!!! He will make his IG debut when we finally pick a name. We were a bit caught off guard at his early arrival and the change of plans, so naming him has been pushed aside for now. ❤️ Thank you for all the well wishes, Quigs and Al Ps- I made a little highlight for anyone who wants to follow along with baby Goodes birth stories ❤️ #birth #birthstory #babygoode

"I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up," she previously wrote. "My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU."

MEETING MAX. // Max, I thought I would get to hold you seconds after you were born. I’ve been looking forward to having that post birth chest moment of seeing my baby for the first time since I was a young girl. When I first heard the way my mom described the way I was born, I couldn’t wait for a moment like that for myself. When I found out I was pregnant with you, I imagined and visualized them putting you on my chest a million times. When you finally made your debut, though, I didn’t get to hold you or see you. They had to make sure you were safe and healthy, so they took you to the NICU. The next morning though, after we both got some rest, we finally got to reunite. And it was nothing short of spectacular. Meeting you shook me to my core. I love you my baby boy, times a Maximilan. -Mom #birthstory #babygoode #mama #mom #postpardum

The mother-son duo had an emotional reunion the next day as Quigley got to meet her son in the NICU. 

The social media influencer auditioned for American Idol in 2009 and was previously known as Casey Carlson. After being eliminated early into the season, she adopted the name Quigley to release future music. 

