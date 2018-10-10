Pia Toscano is still trying to turn her dreams into reality.

The American Idol alum is giving fans a glimpse of her journey to make it in the music industry in Netflix's new docuseries, Westside, alongside fellow aspiring musicians Sean Patrick Murray, James Byous, Arika Gluck, Austin Kolbe, Caitlyn Ary, Leo Gallo, Alexandra Kay and Taz Zavala.

The eight-episode series, which feels like a cross between Glee, The Hills and The Real World, will follow the group as they come together to create an original performance series at a Los Angeles nightclub. Viewers will find out exactly what it takes to make it in the L.A. music scene in the gritty new show, which certainly doesn't shy away from emotion.

"Being on this roller coaster ride, I'm still fighting and chasing this dream," Toscano says.

Toscano's new show comes nearly two years after she tied the knot. The singer married dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith in Manhattan, New York, in January 2017.

"I've dreamed of this magical day since I was four years old, and I hoped to find my king," Toscano gushed to ET on her wedding day.

"Today, all of my childhood dreams come true," she continued. "I am marrying the absolute love of my life in front of my closest family and friends. I couldn't be happier!"

