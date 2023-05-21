'American Idol' Crowns New Champion for Season 21 -- Find Out Who Won!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After weeks of heated competition, themed musical nights, emotional backstories, and surprising departures, American Idol has crowned a new winner!

Sunday's Season 21 finale all came down to the season's top three -- Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough. After a fierce and star-studded extravaganza, there could only be one winner.

After all the votes were cast, the new American Idol champion is...

... Iam Tongi!

The 18-year-old winner wowed the judges with a stellar performance of his original song, "I’ll Be Seeing You," during Sunday's live show. He also delivered a cover of "Monsters" in a special duet with James Blunt.

Meanwhile, Danielle was this season's runner-up, while Stough came in third.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Tongi on the carpet after his big win and the talented vocalist was still in shock over the outcome, explaining, "I need a while it to set in, man, you know what I mean?"

Tongi admitted that, when host Ryan Seacrest read out his name, he didn't even recognize it at first, and was stunned by the victory.

As for what he'll be taking away from the experience -- apart from all the prizes awarded to the winner -- Tongi said it will be the friends he's made along the way. Especially his fellow finalists.

"Everyone over here man. You know? I know for a fact we're not going to lose connection," he said, beaming.

Congrats to the new American Idol champion!

