Big dreams and big futures! Lionel Richie has high hopes for the talented singers who went the distance this season on American Idol.

On Sunday's Disney Night episode of Idol, the Top 5 contestants battled it out for the three spots in next week's three-hour grand finale. Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Wé Ani, and Zachariah Smith sang their hearts out to make an impression.

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo after the show, Richie revealed that he told the contestants before the show, and what he strongly believes about all the people who showed the world what they could do this season.

"The Top 5, they have careers. I mean, you could just see it. Each one of them, they tick off a box," Richie shared. "[They] have the identity, they've got the voice, they've got the entertainment factor. It's just a matter now of what you do with it."

"That is the most amazing thing! We had to [travel] from New York to LA to New York to LA, [play] every club, before we got recognized," Richie explained. "They just [sang for] 20 million people, 30 million people, and [made] a billion impressions. Give me a break!"

Sunday's episode saw the playing field getting whittled down, with Smith and Ani getting voted off, leaving Stough, Tongi and Danielle performing in next week's big finals. According to Richie, however, finding success and exposure on Idol is just the first step to pulling off the miracle of making it big.

"The Top 5, the Top 10, they can make their careers happen. The platform of American Idol is just to get you exposed, ladies and gentlemen!" He shared. "Because, right now, the follow-up is the most important thing."

"What's that record gonna sound like? What's that image going to be like?" he added. "I mean, [look at] the Jennifer Hudsons of the world, you know? I mean, where do we go with this?"

On Sunday, it was also revealed who would be hitting the stag as a special guest performer during next week's three-hour season finale.

Richie and his fellow judges -- Katy Perry and Luke Bryan -- will all perform, alongside a huge slate of A-listers including Keith Urban, Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Pittbull, TLC, Lauren Daigle and Kevin Cronin.

The American Idol finale airs next Sunday May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5p.m. PT on ABC.

