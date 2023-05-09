Lionel Richie Explains Why He Will Never Get Plastic Surgery

Lionel Richie is saying no to plastic surgery.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the 73-year-old singer explained his apprehensions about going under the knife.

"[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover], and after that, you can't go naturally, you're staying right there... You try and go back to reset, and you can't," Richie said, adding, "[And] that sh*t goes wrong!"

Another reason for avoiding plastic surgery, Richie said, "God might not recognize me, so I want to make sure he knows me."

When it comes to slowing down the aging process, the "Hello" singer has his own more natural methods, which include getting plenty of sleep, drinking lots of water and being intimate with his longtime love, model Lisa Parigi.

"Water, sleep and sweat, not too much red meat," he shared. "I know it's real boring. [Sex] will work also and it's good for your heart."

Comments and questions about Richie's youthful appearance come after his performance at King Charles III's coronation concert Sunday, with many viewers taking to Twitter to point out just how little the musician has aged over his five decades in the spotlight.

"How is Lionel 73, he looks so young?" one user tweeted, while another joked, "He's been dancing on the ceiling since the 80s gravity in reverse."

Still, some suggested surgery and some less invasive procedures like Botox.

How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young 😳 — Hannah Crossley (@Hannn_95x) May 7, 2023

He's been dancing on the ceiling since the 80s gravity in reverse — Gazza (@kunsbannedhair) May 7, 2023

The American Idol judge got the audience at Windsor Castle singing along during his performance for the newly crowned king and queen, belting out his hits, "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)" and "All Night Long."

It was obvious that the royal family was happy to have him there as well, with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte waving little Union Jack flags in excitement and Charles himself getting up on his feet to show off some of his dance moves.

Speaking to ET at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Richie called it an "honor" to take part in the coronation festivities.

"It's an honor," he told ET. "I mean, first of all, when you've been in the business a long time, and, of course, when you get an invitation like this, the answer is absolutely. We've been friends a long time, I've known him a long time, but to be asked is the whole thing."

