Phillip Phillips is officially a dad!

The 29-year-old singer, who won season 11 of American Idol, revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Hannah on Nov. 10.

"Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did," he captioned a sweet photo of the newborn laying on a blanket. "Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days."

"I'm forever in love with this little kid. He's changed me so much already," the proud dad added. "We can't take our eyes off of him. He's perfect. Our prayers were answered and this new journey has begun. Welcome, Patch Shepherd Phillips."

Hannah shared the same photo to her own account, writing, "Sunday morning, Patch Shepherd Phillips made me a mama."

"He came ahead of schedule and on his own terms with speed. No amount of reading or listening can prepare one for this kind of love," she continued. "Phillip has continued to be the most supportive and loving man I know. I knew from the day I met PP that he would be the best daddy. I don’t know how I am going to handle this whole falling in love over and over again daily. Thanks for all the prayers and love. ❤️"

Phillip and Hannah announced in July that they were expecting, after tying the knot in Albany, Georgia, in October 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!

