'America's Funniest Home Videos' Pays Tribute to Late Host Bob Saget

America's Funniest Home Videos is remembering one of their own.

During Sunday night's episode, host Alfonso Ribeiro helped pay tribute to the show's late host and legendary comedian, Bob Saget, with a video compilation of some of his best moments while serving as host of the long-running television series.

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member," Ribeiro began before introducing the clip, which aired at the top of the show.

"Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit," he continued. "Take a look back at Bob being Bob."

The clip featured some hilarious moments, stunts and flubs from Saget's time on AFV as well as a look at the show's 20th anniversary special, which included a conversation between Saget and Tom Bergeron, who took over as host in 2001.

In the caption that accompanied the YouTube video compilation, America’s Funniest Home Videos asked that fans consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that became close to Saget's heart after losing his sister, Gay, to the disease.

"For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure," the caption read. "Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart."

Saget, who died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, hosted AFV for eight seasons from 1990 to 1997. John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes took over in 1998, followed by Bergeron in 2001 and current host, Ribeiro, who joined the show in 2015.

Ribeiro previously paid tribute to Saget in a touching post penned shortly after his untimely death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today," the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star wrote on Instagram. "I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There’s no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you."

Bergeron shared some of his memories with Saget as well, while speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner in the days following the comedian's passing, including Saget showing up for America's Funniest Home Videos' 20th anniversary only at his request, as well as being there for Bergeron's last day hosting the show after 15 years.

"It meant the world to me," Bergeron noted of Saget's support. "A couple years prior to that, when the video show was having its 20th anniversary, I said to Vin Di Bona, the executive producer, I said, 'We have to get Bob for that.' So we were already friends at that point and I have to admit, I really worked him hard. I went to one of his Scleroderma Foundation benefits and wooed him a lot."

"He was still somewhat hesitant and he had a sitcom on ABC briefly ... and the network asked if I would do promos with Bob, which I was happy to do but I figured here's my attempt to blackmail him," he continues. "So I said, 'All right, Bobby, I will do the promos but you've got to do the 20th anniversary special with me,' and he finally relented and it turned out to be just a wonderful episode that the team titled 'The Summit With Saget.' And I told Bob, I said, 'Listen, look. You just do whatever you do. I will get us to the videos, I will get us to the commercial breaks.' If you see that show, you see me just laughing, just spending the hour just enjoying that lovable lunatic that he was."

Since the news of his death, Saget’s former co-stars and famous friends have shared tributes in his honor on social media. On Friday, Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony.

Saget’s Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, attended the ceremony. As well as his famous friends, including John Mayer and Dave Chappelle.

After the ceremony, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo paid an emotional tribute to her late husband on social media.

"My sweet husband," Rizzo wrote in part. "After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever."

Rizzo ended her message, ."He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

