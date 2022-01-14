Bob Saget was surrounded by family and friends as he was laid to rest. ET learned that a private memorial service for the beloved comedian was held on Friday in Los Angeles.

In attendance were Saget's Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candance Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, among others. The Olsen twins, who played Saget's character Danny Tanner's youngest daughter Michelle, were photographed standing together, while Cameron Bure was seen in the parking lot arriving at Mount Sinai Cemetery.

The late actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, Dave Chappelle and Norman Lear were also spotted. Stamos, Coulier, John Mayer, Ted Sarandos, and more served as the pallbearers. TMZreports that at least 300 people paid their respects.

"Today will be the hardest day of my life," Stamos, tweeted on Friday morning, ahead of the service. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022

Dr. Jon LaPook, Saget's friend and the last person to interview him, also confirmed to ET's Kevin Frazier that a private service would be held for the actor.

"I can imagine [a service] honoring Bob's memory is going to have a bunch of humor," LaPook said. "Because for him, humor, he said, saved his family."

Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, just hours after he finished a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the evening prior. He was 65.

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report states he was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. "His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed," the report stated. "No signs of trauma were seen."

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating Saget's death announced that an autopsy was performed. No immediate cause of death could be determined, but the medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play."

In a statement to ET, Saget’s wife -- who had asked if someone could check on him after she had a hard time reaching him -- expressed her gratitude and asked for privacy at this time.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything: I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” Rizzo said. "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Saget's Full House co-stars also released a joint statement and several personal ones, expressing their heartbreak and sadness over his death. Stamos, as well as Cameron Bure, wrote on their Instagram accounts that they are not ready to say goodbye.

