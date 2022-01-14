Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast, John Mayer and More Attend Memorial
John Stamos Opens Up About How He's Been Coping With Bob Saget's…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Moments With Bob …
Bob Saget’s Final Hours: What We Know
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Steve Harvey Remembers Bob Saget as a ‘Great Dude’ and Reflects …
Jimmy Kimmel Is Moved to Tears While Remembering Bob Saget
Remembering Bob Saget: ‘Full House’ Cast and Famous Friends Pay …
Remembering Bob Saget: ET’s Time With the ‘Full House’ Star
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Touching Tributes
Details on Bob Saget’s Memorial Service and Final Interview Befo…
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Opens Up About Beth Dutton Like Neve…
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
'The Lost City' Trailer No. 1
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet O…
Kim Kardashian Praises Taylor Swift and Plays Coy About Pete Dav…
‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra on Keanu Reeves' Sup…
Inside Rachael Ray’s Newly Rebuilt Home Following Devastating Fi…
'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Accused of Sexually Assaultin…
Bob Saget was surrounded by family and friends as he was laid to rest. ET learned that a private memorial service for the beloved comedian was held on Friday in Los Angeles.
In attendance were Saget's Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candance Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, among others. The Olsen twins, who played Saget's character Danny Tanner's youngest daughter Michelle, were photographed standing together, while Cameron Bure was seen in the parking lot arriving at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
The late actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, Dave Chappelle and Norman Lear were also spotted. Stamos, Coulier, John Mayer, Ted Sarandos, and more served as the pallbearers. TMZreports that at least 300 people paid their respects.
"Today will be the hardest day of my life," Stamos, tweeted on Friday morning, ahead of the service. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."
Dr. Jon LaPook, Saget's friend and the last person to interview him, also confirmed to ET's Kevin Frazier that a private service would be held for the actor.
"I can imagine [a service] honoring Bob's memory is going to have a bunch of humor," LaPook said. "Because for him, humor, he said, saved his family."
Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, just hours after he finished a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the evening prior. He was 65.
According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report states he was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. "His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed," the report stated. "No signs of trauma were seen."
The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating Saget's death announced that an autopsy was performed. No immediate cause of death could be determined, but the medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play."
In a statement to ET, Saget’s wife -- who had asked if someone could check on him after she had a hard time reaching him -- expressed her gratitude and asked for privacy at this time.
"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything: I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” Rizzo said. "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."
Saget's Full House co-stars also released a joint statement and several personal ones, expressing their heartbreak and sadness over his death. Stamos, as well as Cameron Bure, wrote on their Instagram accounts that they are not ready to say goodbye.
For more on Saget's life and legacy, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bob Saget Was Found With Hand on His Chest at Time of Death
Bob Saget Said He Wanted to Live Forever for the Sake of His Family
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out After His Unexpected Death
Related Gallery