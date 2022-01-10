Bob Saget's official cause of death is still unknown.

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of the comedian released a statement on Monday announcing that an autopsy was performed on Saget, which found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," the medical examiner's statement read.

The Full House star's cause of death may not be known for 10 to 12 weeks, pending an investigation into his unexpected passing.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," the statement continued. "When the autopsy report has been finalized, a follow up press statement will be released. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."

The Florida chief medical examiner's statement comes just one day after Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

Saget had been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saget took to social media Saturday night to share his appreciation for the audience and expressed his renewed love for stand-up comedy.

"Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences," Saget captioned the post. "Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight."

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26.I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he added. "Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s**t. Peace out. ✌️"

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer -- from his previous marriage.

