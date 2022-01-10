Bob Saget's on-screen family is sharing their love and memories of the late comedian, following his untimely death on Sunday at the age of 65.

In the wake of the comedian and sitcom star's death, many of his former Full House and Fuller House co-stars and decades-long friends took to social media to express their shock and heartbreak at the tragic circumstances.

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, released a statement on behalf of the entire cast on Monday.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," read the statement. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."

Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca "Aunt Becky" Donaldson in both Full House and Fuller House, told ET that "words cannot begin to express how devastated I am."

"Bob was more than my friend; he was my family," Loughlin said of her late co-star. "I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."

In addition to the joint statement, Stamos also took to Twitter to share, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock."

"I will never ever have another friend like him," he added. "I love you so much Bobby."

Dave Coulier, who starred as Danny Tanner's childhood best friend Joey Gladstone on the show, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Saget walking together hand-in-hand on a red carpet at a charity gala several years ago.

"I’ll never let go, brother. Love you❤️" Coulier captioned the post.

Jodie Sweetin, who portrayed Danny's middle child, Stephanie Tanner, posted a lengthy tribute to her onscreen dad.

"There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you.' Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, 'I love you more…' There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set," Sweetin recalled. "He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out 'Bob’d' Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind. Bob was a wonderful human being."

The actress added, "A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say 'you’re the best TV dad ever.'" And he was."

Sweetin concluded her emotional message, writing, "I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude. Thank you all for the love. And to his amazing wife @eattravelrock and my FH family- we’ll get through this together. 💔💔💔"

Candace Cameron Bure -- who starred as Danny's eldest daughter, D.J. -- shared similar sentiments of heartbreak and disbelief, tweeting, "I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words."

"Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life," she shared. "I loved him so much."

She later posted additional pics of Saget, writing, "I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn’t long enough."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen -- who first gained fame as infants with their shared role as Michelle Tanner, Danny's youngest daughter -- reflected on their experiences and share their condolences with the late comic's family.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," the sisters shared in a joint statement to ET on Sunday. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," the statement concluded.

Andrea Barber -- who played DJ's best friend and the family's ever-present neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler -- took to Instagram to share a screenshot from an episode of Fuller House, showing her getting a meaningful and supportive hug from Saget.

"This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again," Barber captioned the photo. "Bob ended every text, every interaction with “Love you.” Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him."

"This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him," she continued. "Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. ❤️"

Full House creator Jeff Franklin also paid tribute to the late star on Instagram. "I wrote the role of Danny Tanner for my friend Bob Saget. The character was kind, genuine, neurotic, a bit nerdy, a hugger with a heart of gold, and endearingly funny. That was Bob," he wrote. "And the X-rated sense of humor that was left out of Full House. But Bob’s charm and love-ability was the reason people embraced Danny Tanner. It was my joyful honor to be a brother of Bob’s for 42 years. Comedy icon and exceptional human being. Your spirit and your work will live on. Love you Bob."

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, writing, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office added in a statement to ET.

Saget had been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, who he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

