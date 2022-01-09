Bob Saget's longtime friend and Full House co-star John Stamos is in mourning following the comedian's untimely death on Sunday.

Stamos, who has known and worked with Saget for over three decades, took to Twitter to share his shock and heartbreak over the stand-up comedian's death.

"I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos wrote. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him."

"I love you so much Bobby," Stamos' emotional message concluded.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Stamos first worked with Saget nearly 35 years ago when Full House premiered in 1987, and co-starred on the show for eight seasons. The pair worked together again when the show got revived on Netflix with Fuller House and they remained close throughout the years.

Back in August, Saget celebrated Stamos' 58th birthday with a heartfelt post, calling the actor his brother.

"Today is a special day. Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born. To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable. Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I’m not talkin’ about his gift of looks. I’m talking’ about the gift of his heart. I’ve learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays."

Earlier in May, Stamos paid tribute to Saget's birthday with a photo of a tattoo he claimed to have gotten in his honor.

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, writing, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office added in a statement to ET.

Saget has been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stars We've Lost in 2022

RELATED CONTENT:

Howie Mandel Says Bob Saget's Death Is 'Beyond Comprehension'

Bob Saget Dead at 65: Stars Pay Tribute to Comedian

Bob Saget, 'Full House' Star and Celebrated Comedian, Dead at 65

'Fuller House' Stars Bob Saget and John Stamos Enjoy a Double Date With Their Wives: Pic!