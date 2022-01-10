Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Shares a Text From Her Dad Following His Tragic Death
Bob Saget's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, is remembering her dad. Hours after news broke that the Full House star and comedian had died, Aubrey took to her Instagram Stories with a simple, but touching message.
The Full House star's daughter shared a screenshot of a text she received from her late father. The message simply reads, "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!"
Bob performed a standup set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall over the weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, just hours before his death.
After the show, he shared a selfie from the stage, writing, "OK, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences... I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Bob died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65. A cause of death has not been released at this time.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the late actor's family said in a statement to ET. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."
Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters from a previous marriage, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.
