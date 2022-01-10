Bob Saget's family and friends meant everything to him.

In ET's final interview with the beloved Full House star and comedian, he shared how he wanted to "live forever" for the sake of his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters, Aubrey, 24, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65, also noted how important it was to make sure to tell those he loved just how special they were.

"I've got to live forever, I've got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can't die," Saget told ET's Nischelle Turner in a 2020 interview following his Masked Singer elimination. "I don't know what to do. I've got to live forever."

Saget also touched on maintaining a relationship with his Full House co-stars and their tight-knit friendship.

"We all need to be an example for what we wish the world to be which is, you know, caring about other people… When you care about somebody, especially now I'm finding you got to let them know, you got to reach out and then it's nice to get that heart emoji back or whatever you get back," Saget expressed. "I think most people don't reread my texts. That's why I like the texts where you send a heart and then you screen slam it or the whole screen fills with hearts. That's like that one moment of, 'Oh, I'm getting pixie dust with a heart!' So you know that's when texting is good."

Following news of his death, the entire Full House cast released a joint statement, expressing how heartbroken they were about the death of the show's patriarch.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," read the statement. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."

Jodie Sweetin, who portrayed Danny's middle child, Stephanie Tanner, and Andrea Barber, who played DJ's best friend and the family's ever-present neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler, also wrote in their personal posts that Saget would always end every text "with 'Love you.'"

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of the comedian echoed the Orange County Sheriff's office's statement, announcing that an autopsy was performed on Saget, which found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

Saget performed a standup set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall over the weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, just hours before his death.

Hours after news broke of his death, his eldest daughter took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a text she received from her late father. The message simply reads, "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!"

As for his widow, Rizzo said in a statement, "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

She went on to say that she plans to share more of what the comedian meant to her when the news is "not as raw."

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well," she continued. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

For more on Saget's life and legacy, see below.

