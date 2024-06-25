After a one-week hiatus, America's Got Talent season 19 returned on Tuesday for the fourth night of auditions, and this week's slate of performers included some inspiring musicians, dance crews, pre-teen guitar prodigies and more epic routines!

Host Terry Crews led the mind-blowing slate of auditions, which were overseen by longtime judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

After a night jam-packed with stunning routines and impressive numbers, the episode reached its high point at the very end of the night with an amazing dance crew, Brent Street, from Sydney, Australia, led by a charismatic and talented performer named Zac.

The performance itself started off with just one man and progressed through a moving and emotional narrative that saw Zac dancing with another woman with interpretive choreography, before a whole slew of others came on stage to build to an epic and moving climax.

"Oh my gosh, Zac, that was so exciting!" Klum marveled. "This was a very, very, very, very exciting dance. Beautiful. It was also something we haven't seen before. Really entertaining, very well done."

"We see a lot of dancing. That's my favorite part of being a judge of AGT is to be able to watch dancers, to watch what humans can do with their bodies. The beginning was spectacular, and the rest was as good as the beginning," Vergara gushed. "That was for sure the coolest thing I've seen today."

"This was such a really well thought-out, creative, original [performance]" Cowell added.

However, when it came time for Mandel to give his feedback, the comic had seemingly disappeared and hid behind the judges' table.

"Yeah, I thought everything you did was amazing, it was a surprise," Mandel said, before popping up between Klum and Vergara for a surprise of his own -- slamming the Golden Buzzer and showering the Brent Street performers in rain of shimmering confetti.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other biggest, most epic performances:

Hypers Kids

Flewnt and Inkabee

Daniel Simu and His Dancing Robot

Stephanie Rainey

DaksDominoes

Maya Neelakantan

Curry the Mind-Reading Chicken

L6

ET spoke with the judges on the AGT red carpet ahead of the season 19 audition rounds, and they opened up about why giving each of them a second Golden Buzzer is a real game changer.

"Talent is subjective. When you put a singer next to a dancer, next to a danger act, next to a magician -- they each need their own buzzer!" Crews shared. "I just think it’s perfect! And I've said this before, AGT is consistently evolving... [and] it’s getting better every time a new evolution comes out."

Cowell -- who created AGT and also serves as an executive producer on the series -- came up with the idea for the second Golden Buzzer, and explained to ET that the idea came to him when he considered "the amount of time and effort these people put into this act and where this can go."

"People fly in from all over the world, as well as the American artists, and you are seeing the [amazing] things," Cowell gushed about the magic of the show. "The 70 times I've just gone, 'How did you come up with that idea?!' That's what I love about the show, you know? It continues to surprise you."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

