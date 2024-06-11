America's Got Talent season 19 returned for the third night of auditions on Tuesday, and this week's slate of performers included incredible musicians, trained dogs, inspirational dancers and a whole lot of talent.

Host Terry Crews led the wild and raucous auditions, which were overseen by longtime judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell -- and the double Golden Buzzer rule played a big role in how many hopefuls took another step toward having their dreams come true.

One of the biggest highlights of the night came in the form of the Argentinian Malambo company Legión, who took the stage to deliver a jaw-dropping routine that really brought the heat -- literally. The set began with the dancers lighting their boots on fire before they performed their complex and fascinating Malambo routine while truly on fire.

The skill, talent, danger and freshness of the routine won over the judges who were amazed by the act and each voted to send Legión on to the next round -- all except for Vergara.

"I guess all the judges are so, like, fascinated with you guys because, you know, for them, this is something so different and exciting," Vergara said, feigning indifference. "You know, I'm South American, I've seen this dance many times. For me, you guys have to do something spectacular.... And that was spectacular!"

"I thought it was amazing. I have never seen anything like that," she continued. "And that's exactly why I am going to do this."

Without hesitation, Vergara stood up to slam her hand on the Golden Buzzer, showering Legión in metallic confetti.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other biggest, most epic performances:

Andrei Burton

Bboy Samuka

The Reklaws

Roni and Her Dancing Dog Rhythm

Solange Kardinaly

Biko's Manna

Olive, the Invisible Magician

Dee Dee Simon

ET spoke with the judges on the AGT red carpet ahead of the season 19 audition rounds, and they opened up about why giving each of them a second Golden Buzzer is a real game changer.

"Talent is subjective. When you put a singer next to a dancer, next to a danger act, next to a magician -- they each need their own buzzer!" Crews shared. "I just think it’s perfect! And I've said this before, AGT is consistently evolving... [and] it’s getting better every time a new evolution comes out."

Cowell -- who created AGT and also serves as an executive producer on the series -- came up with the idea for the second Golden Buzzer, and explained to ET that the idea came to him when he considered "the amount of time and effort these people put into this act and where this can go."

"People fly in from all over the world, as well as the American artists, and you are seeing the [amazing] things," Cowell gushed about the magic of the show. "The 70 times I've just gone, 'How did you come up with that idea?!' That's what I love about the show, you know? It continues to surprise you."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

