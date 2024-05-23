America's Got Talent is back and better than ever -- and they have more Golden Buzzer moments than ever to prove it.

A week out from the May 28 premiere of AGT season 19, NBC is teasing new episodes packed with reliable banter from the returning judges -- Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara -- and surprises in the form of an extra Golden Buzzer per judge.

That's right, the four celebs will each receive two Golden Buzzers as opposed to the traditional one per season -- which gives the button's hitter the power to send an act all the way through the competition to the live semi-final rounds. Host Terry Crews will also receive one opportunity.

"New season, new rules," says Mandel via a voiceover as a supercut of clips showing the judges each hitting the button plays.

While an auditioning act typically has to pass the three "yes" threshold from Mandel and his fellow voters -- the Golden Buzzer has become an exclusive tool for Cowell, Klum, Mandel and Vergara to use when they are thoroughly blown away by a performance.

"This is season 19," says Mandel in a voiceover. "We are going to go higher, we are going to go further, we are going to break records."

Previous Golden Buzzer awardees include singer Grace VanderWaal and ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, both who went on to win their respective seasons of the show. Comedian Drew Lynch -- another major AGT success story -- was awarded the Golden Buzzer in season 10 and made it into the final two.

According to NBC, the show will feature "some of the wildest acts" to ever be featured on the long-running show, as well as fan-favorite acts like comedians, magicians and dance groups. Season 19 also features the youngest AGT act ever, the network says.

While the new season begins airing on May 28, live shows will kick off from the greater Los Angeles area in early August. Live shows begin on Aug. 13 and results shows will air the next night each week until the season finale.

America's Got Talent season 19 premieres Tuesday, May 28 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

