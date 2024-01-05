TV

'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' Sneak Peek: Comedian Preacher Lawson Makes His Return (Exclusive)

By Samantha Schnurr
Published: 9:22 AM PST, January 5, 2024

The 'AGT' season 12 alum is back to compete on the new spinoff, 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.'

Preacher Lawson is back to making America's Got Talent fans laugh. 

The comedian is set to dish out more punchlines on the 2024 spinoff, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, fans can see Lawson poke fun at British people's impressions of Americans -- accents included. As evidenced by the crowd's laughter and applause -- and the chuckles from judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Simon Cowell -- Lawson's jokes landed. 

Lawson is no stranger to the AGT stage -- he was a finalist on season 12 and competed on the British and American versions of The Champions

As for the newly launched "extension" of the AGT franchiseNBC described the concept as similar to a fantasy sports draft wherein the judges each chose a roster of their 10 favorite acts in the hopes that one of their acts will ultimately win the $250,000 grand prize. Each week, the audience will vote to decide which acts will advance to the next round. The beloved Golden Buzzer has also returned with a new twist. In addition to being used to send acts from the qualifiers and semi-final rounds straight to the finals, each judge can also use the buzzer to take an act from another judge's team. 

As Mandel told ET, "I love that they are blending talent — this is the ultimate competition — with sports."

Check out an exclusive clip from Lawson's upcoming set above!

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

See the Full 'AGT: Fantasy League' Trailer (Exclusive)

News

See the Full 'AGT: Fantasy League' Trailer (Exclusive)

'AGT' Crowns Season 18 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Grand Prize!

TV

'AGT' Crowns Season 18 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Grand Prize!

Howie Mandel Gets Booed by 'AGT' Audience for Criticizing Youth Choir

TV

Howie Mandel Gets Booed by 'AGT' Audience for Criticizing Youth Choir

Sofía Vergara on Crying Over Golden Buzzer Singer's 'AGT' Performance

News

Sofía Vergara on Crying Over Golden Buzzer Singer's 'AGT' Performance

Sofía Vergara Walks Off 'AGT' Stage After Howie Mandel Joke

News

Sofía Vergara Walks Off 'AGT' Stage After Howie Mandel Joke

Video

‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ Judges Reveal How They Feel About Mel B’s Return (Exclusive)
Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: January 2024
9 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: January 2024

 

 

Tags: