Preacher Lawson is back to making America's Got Talent fans laugh.

The comedian is set to dish out more punchlines on the 2024 spinoff, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, fans can see Lawson poke fun at British people's impressions of Americans -- accents included. As evidenced by the crowd's laughter and applause -- and the chuckles from judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Simon Cowell -- Lawson's jokes landed.

Lawson is no stranger to the AGT stage -- he was a finalist on season 12 and competed on the British and American versions of The Champions.

As for the newly launched "extension" of the AGT franchise, NBC described the concept as similar to a fantasy sports draft wherein the judges each chose a roster of their 10 favorite acts in the hopes that one of their acts will ultimately win the $250,000 grand prize. Each week, the audience will vote to decide which acts will advance to the next round. The beloved Golden Buzzer has also returned with a new twist. In addition to being used to send acts from the qualifiers and semi-final rounds straight to the finals, each judge can also use the buzzer to take an act from another judge's team.

As Mandel told ET, "I love that they are blending talent — this is the ultimate competition — with sports."

Check out an exclusive clip from Lawson's upcoming set above!

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

