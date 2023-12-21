Trash-talking abounds when Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B put their own bragging rights on the line.
The America's Got Talent judges are getting their own skin in the game as the competition heats up for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. In NBC's latest franchise spinoff, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Spice Girl Melanie Brown each draft their own all-star team of performers and face off against each other in the hopes of leading an act to victory.
ET has your exclusive first look at the full-length trailer for the new show, offering a sneak peek at the 40 awe-inspiring acts -- all fan-familiar AGT alumni -- that will be featured in the upcoming season. Fantasy League marks the first time within the AGT universe that the judges will also serve as mentors, overseeing their respective dream teams' rehearsals and offering suggestions and guidance in an effort to ensure that one of the 10 acts from their team is crowned victorious at the end of the season. While the winning act will score a grand prize of $250,000, the judges are seeking highly coveted bragging rights.
That's incentive enough to cue some serious trash-talking among the crew.
"Let the games begin!" an excited Mel B declares.
"My squad is better than your squad," Howie says at one point, prompting a fired-up Heidi to retort, "My team is going to crush you, Howie!"
Of course, the returning competitors are bringing a top-tier level of eye-popping performances to the stage -- complete with high-flying feats, pyrotechnics and more.
Also returning to AGT is the Golden Buzzer, which will come back for the qualifiers and semi-final rounds as an option for sending acts straight ahead to the finals. But this time, there's a twist -- the judges can use their Golden Buzzer for their own act, or to steal an act from another judges' team.
Each performance will be voted on by a studio audience to determine who advances to the semi-finals and final rounds.
"I think Heidi's very competitive, but then so is Simon, so is Howie," Mel previously told ET of her fellow judges. "I think we're all really competitive, to be honest, because we get to mentor them and we get Golden Buzzers, and we get to snatch and take each other's acts."
As for Simon, Mel, who previously worked with the British judge on The X-Factor, jokes, "He says the most annoying things to me. He's adorable, but he's annoying."
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premieres on Monday, Jan 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.
Watch the trailer below:
See the full list of AGT: Fantasy League competitors below.
ADRIAN STOICA & HURRICANE
AGT S18
ANIMAL ACT
AIDAN BRYANT
AGT S16 & AGT: ALL-STARS
AERIALIST
ANNA DEGUZMAN
AGT S18
MAGICIAN
BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND
AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9
VARIETY
BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
SINGER
CHAPEL HART
AGT S17
MUSICAL GROUP
CILLIAN O'CONNOR
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16
MAGICIAN
DARCI LYNNE
AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
VENTRILOQUIST
DRAKE MILLIGAN
AGT S17
MUSICIAN
ENKH-ERDENE
MONGOLIA'S GOT TALENT S2
SINGER
FRITZY ROSMERIAN
INDONESIA'S GOT TALENT S3
CLAIRVOYANT
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ
CANADA'S GOT TALENT S3
SINGER
GHETTO KIDS
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16
DANCE GROUP
GRACE GOOD
AGT S18
AERIALIST
HANS
AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2
VARIETY
ICHIKAWA KOIKUCHI
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16
COMEDIAN
JON DORENBOS
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
MAGICIAN
JUNIOR NEW SYSTEM
AGT S13
DANCE GROUP
KODI LEE
AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS
MUSICIAN
KRISTY SELLARS
AGT S17
VARIETY
KSENIYA SIMONOVA
UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
SAND ARTIST
LOREN ALLRED
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S15
SINGER
MARIA SEIREN
JAPAN'S GOT TALENT S1
SINGER
MERSEYGIRLS
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S11 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS
DANCE GROUP
MUSA MOTHA
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16
DANCER
PACK DRUMLINE
AGT S17
MUSICIANS
PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON
AGT S10 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
MAGICIAN
PREACHER LAWSON
AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS
COMEDIAN
RAMADHANI BROTHERS
AGT S18
HAND BALANCERS
SAINTED
AGT S18
SINGING GROUP
SHADOW ACE
AGT S18
VARIETY
SHELDON RILEY
AGT S15
SINGER
SOFIE DOSSI
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
CONTORTIONIST
TAPE FACE
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
COMEDIAN
THE CLAIRVOYANTS
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
CLAIRVOYANTS
TRAVIS JAPAN
AGT S17
SINGING GROUP
V. UNBEATABLE
AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2
DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP
VARDANYAN BROTHERS
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S13
ACROBATS
WES-P
AGT S13
COMEDIAN
YU HOJIN
AGT S17
MAGICIAN
RELATED CONTENT: