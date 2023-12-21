The America's Got Talent judges are getting their own skin in the game as the competition heats up for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. In NBC's latest franchise spinoff, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Spice Girl Melanie Brown each draft their own all-star team of performers and face off against each other in the hopes of leading an act to victory.

ET has your exclusive first look at the full-length trailer for the new show, offering a sneak peek at the 40 awe-inspiring acts -- all fan-familiar AGT alumni -- that will be featured in the upcoming season. Fantasy League marks the first time within the AGT universe that the judges will also serve as mentors, overseeing their respective dream teams' rehearsals and offering suggestions and guidance in an effort to ensure that one of the 10 acts from their team is crowned victorious at the end of the season. While the winning act will score a grand prize of $250,000, the judges are seeking highly coveted bragging rights.

That's incentive enough to cue some serious trash-talking among the crew.

"Let the games begin!" an excited Mel B declares.

"My squad is better than your squad," Howie says at one point, prompting a fired-up Heidi to retort, "My team is going to crush you, Howie!"

Trae Patton/NBC

Of course, the returning competitors are bringing a top-tier level of eye-popping performances to the stage -- complete with high-flying feats, pyrotechnics and more.

Also returning to AGT is the Golden Buzzer, which will come back for the qualifiers and semi-final rounds as an option for sending acts straight ahead to the finals. But this time, there's a twist -- the judges can use their Golden Buzzer for their own act, or to steal an act from another judges' team.

Each performance will be voted on by a studio audience to determine who advances to the semi-finals and final rounds.

"I think Heidi's very competitive, but then so is Simon, so is Howie," Mel previously told ET of her fellow judges. "I think we're all really competitive, to be honest, because we get to mentor them and we get Golden Buzzers, and we get to snatch and take each other's acts."

As for Simon, Mel, who previously worked with the British judge on The X-Factor, jokes, "He says the most annoying things to me. He's adorable, but he's annoying."

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premieres on Monday, Jan 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.

Watch the trailer below:

See the full list of AGT: Fantasy League competitors below.

ADRIAN STOICA & HURRICANE AGT S18 ANIMAL ACT AIDAN BRYANT AGT S16 & AGT: ALL-STARS AERIALIST ANNA DEGUZMAN AGT S18 MAGICIAN BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9 VARIETY BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 SINGER CHAPEL HART AGT S17 MUSICAL GROUP CILLIAN O'CONNOR BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16 MAGICIAN DARCI LYNNE AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 VENTRILOQUIST DRAKE MILLIGAN AGT S17 MUSICIAN ENKH-ERDENE MONGOLIA'S GOT TALENT S2 SINGER FRITZY ROSMERIAN INDONESIA'S GOT TALENT S3 CLAIRVOYANT GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ CANADA'S GOT TALENT S3 SINGER GHETTO KIDS BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16 DANCE GROUP GRACE GOOD AGT S18 AERIALIST HANS AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2 VARIETY ICHIKAWA KOIKUCHI BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16 COMEDIAN JON DORENBOS AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 MAGICIAN JUNIOR NEW SYSTEM AGT S13 DANCE GROUP KODI LEE AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS MUSICIAN KRISTY SELLARS AGT S17 VARIETY KSENIYA SIMONOVA UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 SAND ARTIST LOREN ALLRED BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S15 SINGER MARIA SEIREN JAPAN'S GOT TALENT S1 SINGER MERSEYGIRLS BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S11 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS DANCE GROUP MUSA MOTHA BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16 DANCER PACK DRUMLINE AGT S17 MUSICIANS PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON AGT S10 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 MAGICIAN PREACHER LAWSON AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS COMEDIAN RAMADHANI BROTHERS AGT S18 HAND BALANCERS SAINTED AGT S18 SINGING GROUP SHADOW ACE AGT S18 VARIETY SHELDON RILEY AGT S15 SINGER SOFIE DOSSI AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 CONTORTIONIST TAPE FACE AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 COMEDIAN THE CLAIRVOYANTS AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 CLAIRVOYANTS TRAVIS JAPAN AGT S17 SINGING GROUP V. UNBEATABLE AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2 DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP VARDANYAN BROTHERS BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S13 ACROBATS WES-P AGT S13 COMEDIAN YU HOJIN AGT S17 MAGICIAN

