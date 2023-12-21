News

'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' Trailer Teases Cutthroat Competition Between Judges (Exclusive)

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel
Trae Patton/NBC
By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 12:01 PM PST, December 21, 2023

Trash-talking abounds when Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B put their own bragging rights on the line.

The America's Got Talent judges are getting their own skin in the game as the competition heats up for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. In NBC's latest franchise spinoff, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Spice Girl Melanie Brown each draft their own all-star team of performers and face off against each other in the hopes of leading an act to victory. 

ET has your exclusive first look at the full-length trailer for the new show, offering a sneak peek at the 40 awe-inspiring acts -- all fan-familiar AGT alumni -- that will be featured in the upcoming season. Fantasy League marks the first time within the AGT universe that the judges will also serve as mentors, overseeing their respective dream teams' rehearsals and offering suggestions and guidance in an effort to ensure that one of the 10 acts from their team is crowned victorious at the end of the season. While the winning act will score a grand prize of $250,000, the judges are seeking highly coveted bragging rights. 

That's incentive enough to cue some serious trash-talking among the crew.

"Let the games begin!" an excited Mel B declares. 

"My squad is better than your squad," Howie says at one point, prompting a fired-up Heidi to retort, "My team is going to crush you, Howie!" 

Trae Patton/NBC

Of course, the returning competitors are bringing a top-tier level of eye-popping performances to the stage -- complete with high-flying feats, pyrotechnics and more. 

Also returning to AGT is the Golden Buzzer, which will come back for the qualifiers and semi-final rounds as an option for sending acts straight ahead to the finals. But this time, there's a twist -- the judges can use their Golden Buzzer for their own act, or to steal an act from another judges' team. 

Each performance will be voted on by a studio audience to determine who advances to the semi-finals and final rounds. 

"I think Heidi's very competitive, but then so is Simon, so is Howie," Mel previously told ET of her fellow judges. "I think we're all really competitive, to be honest, because we get to mentor them and we get Golden Buzzers, and we get to snatch and take each other's acts."

As for Simon, Mel, who previously worked with the British judge on The X-Factor, jokes, "He says the most annoying things to me. He's adorable, but he's annoying." 

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premieres on Monday, Jan 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. 

Watch the trailer below:

See the full list of AGT: Fantasy League competitors below. 

ADRIAN STOICA & HURRICANE

AGT S18

ANIMAL ACT

AIDAN BRYANT

AGT S16 & AGT: ALL-STARS

AERIALIST

ANNA DEGUZMAN

AGT S18

MAGICIAN

BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND

AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9

VARIETY

BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

SINGER

CHAPEL HART

AGT S17 

MUSICAL GROUP

CILLIAN O'CONNOR

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16

MAGICIAN

DARCI LYNNE

AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

VENTRILOQUIST

DRAKE MILLIGAN

AGT S17

MUSICIAN

ENKH-ERDENE

MONGOLIA'S GOT TALENT S2

SINGER

FRITZY ROSMERIAN

INDONESIA'S GOT TALENT S3

CLAIRVOYANT

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ

CANADA'S GOT TALENT S3

SINGER

GHETTO KIDS

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16

DANCE GROUP

GRACE GOOD

AGT S18

AERIALIST

HANS

AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2

VARIETY

ICHIKAWA KOIKUCHI

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16

COMEDIAN

JON DORENBOS

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

MAGICIAN

JUNIOR NEW SYSTEM

AGT S13

DANCE GROUP

KODI LEE

AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS

MUSICIAN

KRISTY SELLARS

AGT S17

VARIETY

KSENIYA SIMONOVA

UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

SAND ARTIST

LOREN ALLRED

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S15

SINGER

MARIA SEIREN

JAPAN'S GOT TALENT S1

SINGER

MERSEYGIRLS

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S11 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS

DANCE GROUP

MUSA MOTHA

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S16

DANCER

PACK DRUMLINE

AGT S17

MUSICIANS

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON

AGT S10 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

MAGICIAN

PREACHER LAWSON

AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS

COMEDIAN

RAMADHANI BROTHERS

AGT S18

HAND BALANCERS

SAINTED

AGT S18

SINGING GROUP

SHADOW ACE

AGT S18

VARIETY

SHELDON RILEY

AGT S15

SINGER

SOFIE DOSSI

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

CONTORTIONIST

TAPE FACE

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

COMEDIAN

THE CLAIRVOYANTS

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

CLAIRVOYANTS

TRAVIS JAPAN

AGT S17

SINGING GROUP

V. UNBEATABLE

AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2

DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP

VARDANYAN BROTHERS

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT S13

ACROBATS

WES-P

AGT S13

COMEDIAN

YU HOJIN

AGT S17

MAGICIAN

