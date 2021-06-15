'America's Got Talent' Season 16: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3!

America's Got Talent returns to TV on Tuesday for the third night of auditions, and the competition continues to shine bigger and brighter than ever! ET will be following along throughout the hour-long episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will judge and vote on a whole new slate of AGT hopefuls, who are risking life and limb for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe earning the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Last week, Cowell awarded his Golden Buzzer to an inspiring young singer, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, who floored the outspoken judge with a breathtaking original tune and a powerful story about her battle with cancer and her refusal to let it define her.

Tonight, the fun kicks off later than usual at 10 p.m. ET/PT -- instead of the show's usual 8 p.m. start time -- and is only an hour instead of two. Watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during week three of America's Got Talent.

ET recently spoke with Cowell, Klum and Vergara ahead of the premiere, and the trio opened up about what makes this season of AGT something really special.

"I think, you know, coming out of that year we had, you know, this is one of those shows where how the contestants are is almost a reflection of what people are going through, and you could think that people are going to be very despondent and very gloomy but actually it was the opposite," Cowell shared. "They come out with a lot more energy, strength and [happiness]."

"They're happy to be out of the house," Klum added. "You can definitely see that everyone, in the last year, has been doing a lot of things at home trying to figure out new acts, working on their acts."

