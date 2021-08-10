'America's Got Talent': A Triumphant Return to the Dolby Theater for Quarterfinals -- Live Updates!
‘AGT’ Judge Simon Cowell Says He Feels Even Better Than He Did a…
‘The Talk’: Jerry O’Connell on Being the First Man to Officially…
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell on Facing Off for ‘Family Game Figh…
Jerry O'Connell Reveals If He or Wife Rebecca is the Bigger 'Sta…
Watch ‘Married With Children’ Star Katey Sagal React to 1987 Int…
Henry Golding on New Movie ‘Snake Eyes’ and Being Immortalized a…
Sheila E. Opens Up About Her Musical Relationship With Prince (E…
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Kimberlin Brown Talks Big Retu…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Talks Suiting Up as Impulse and West-…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
America's Got Talent returned to TV on Tuesday after a two-week long hiatus during the Olympics, and is kicking off the season's exciting live rounds! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments.
Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are judging and voting on the cream of the crop contestants who made it past their brutal cuts as the remaining hopefuls give it their all in hopes of keeping their AGT dreams alive.
Earlier this season, the judges made history when all four of them, along with host Terry Crews, came together to slam the Golden Buzzer in unison for 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker, who stunned everyone with her incredible operatic voice.
Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the final night of auditions on this season of America's Got Talent.
The Canine Stars Kick Off the Quarterfinals5:11 PM:
The surreal dog act that kicked off Season 16 is back to start the quarterfinals.
For reasons that are beyond me, this act made the cuts and they've once again brought back the weirdness of having the dogs acting like the judges.
However, the actual act itself is a much more traditional routine involving some remarkably well-trained doggos being adorable and jumping high.
Look, no one is saying dog acts are fun or that dogs aren't cute. It's just hard to find them very originally. Although, to these dogs' credit, they really can perform flawlessly.
"I thought the first audition was great. This was even better," Simon marvels. "It's really clever and funny."
Now it'll be up to viewers to vote for a chance to be one of the seven acts (out of 12 acts total) to make it through to the semifinals.
Right to the Quarterfinals!5:01 PM:
This season, things are working a bit differently.
There are no judge cuts rounds. Instead, the cuts were decided upon by the judges in secret.
This means some fans' favorite acts might not be in the running anymore, and no one would even know really.
Instead, we're jumping right to the live rounds -- the quarterfinals, actually. Right from auditions to the quarterfinals.
Anyway, we're now in live shows at the Dolby Theater, and there's a comforting familiarity to it all. Lets hope the real best acts made it through!
ET spoke with Crews back in June about how this season of America's Got Talent has really brought an entirely new level of energy and excitement after coming back from the coronavirus pandemic.
"There was a moment when we never knew if we would come back," Crews shared, adding that with the benefit of hindsight, no one -- not the judges or the performers -- took anything for granted this season.
"There was not one ounce of cynicism on the show," Crews explained.
Check out the video below for more on this incredible season of America's Got Talent.
RELATED CONTENT:
'AGT': Contortionists, Comedians and Jugglers Shine in Final Auditions
'AGT': Emotional Songs, High-Tech Magic & More Highlights From Week 7
'AGT' Week 6: Judges Give 9-Year-Old Singer a Historic Golden Buzzer!
'AGT' Singer Nightbirde Drops Out to Focus on Her Cancer Battle
Related Gallery