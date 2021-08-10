America's Got Talent returned to TV on Tuesday after a two-week long hiatus during the Olympics, and is kicking off the season's exciting live rounds! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are judging and voting on the cream of the crop contestants who made it past their brutal cuts as the remaining hopefuls give it their all in hopes of keeping their AGT dreams alive.

Earlier this season, the judges made history when all four of them, along with host Terry Crews, came together to slam the Golden Buzzer in unison for 9-year-old singer Victory Brinker, who stunned everyone with her incredible operatic voice.

Tonight, the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the final night of auditions on this season of America's Got Talent.

ET spoke with Crews back in June about how this season of America's Got Talent has really brought an entirely new level of energy and excitement after coming back from the coronavirus pandemic.

"There was a moment when we never knew if we would come back," Crews shared, adding that with the benefit of hindsight, no one -- not the judges or the performers -- took anything for granted this season.

"There was not one ounce of cynicism on the show," Crews explained.

Check out the video below for more on this incredible season of America's Got Talent.

