'America's Got Talent' Season 16: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6!

America's Got Talent returned to TV on Tuesday for the sixth night of auditions, and the competition continues to shine bigger and brighter than ever! ET is following along throughout the hour-long episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are judging and voting on a whole new slate of AGT hopefuls, who are giving it their all for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe earning the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Last week, Klum slammed her Golden Buzzer for an amazing, 25-year-old French quick change artist who wowed with her flair for performance and fashion. Tonight, it seems that all four of the judges, and host Terry Crews, will be jointly awarding a Golden Buzzer to one special act.

The fun kicked off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can follow along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the fourth week of America's Got Talent.

ET recently spoke with host Terry Crews about how this season of America's Got Talent has really brought an entirely new level of energy and excitement after coming back from the pandemic.

"There was a moment when we never knew if we would come back," Crews shared, adding that with the benefit of hindsight, no one -- not the judges or the performers -- took anything for granted this season.

"There was not one ounce of cynicism on the show," Crews explained.

Check out the video below for more on AGT.

‘AGT’ Judge Simon Cowell Says He Feels Even Better Than He Did a Year Ago Following Bike Accident This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent' Week 5: Biggest Acts and Most Memorable Moments

'AGT' Week 4: Crossbow Pranks, Golden Buzzer Songs & Other Highlights!

'America's Got Talent': The Best Acts a Biggest Moments of Week 3!

'America's Got Talent' Week 2: Biggest Acts and Most Memorable Moments

'America's Got Talent' Season 16 Premiere's Best and Biggest Moments

Related Gallery