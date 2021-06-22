'America's Got Talent' Season 16: ET Is Live Blogging Week 4!

America's Got Talent returned to TV on Tuesday for the fourth night of auditions, and the competition continues to shine bigger and brighter than ever! ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best, biggest and most surprising moments.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are judging and voting on a whole new slate of AGT hopefuls, who are risking life and limb for a shot at moving on to the next round of competition or maybe earning the coveted Golden Buzzer.

Last week, host Terry Crews gave out his Golden Buzzer to a Taekwondo demonstration troupe, who wowed the audience with their gravity defying talents and indomitable spirit of competition and resilience.

The fun kicks off 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and you can watch along with ET for a look at all the acts who gave it their best shot during the fourth week of America's Got Talent.

Last week, ET spoke with Crews about how this season of America's Got Talent has really brought an entirely new level of energy and excitement after coming back from the pandemic.

"There was a moment when we never knew if we would come back," Crews shared, adding that, with the benefit of hindsight, no one -- not the judges or the performers -- took anything for granted this season.

"There was not one ounce of cynicism on the show," Crews explained.

