Amy Adams' daughter is a teenager! On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress' husband, Darren Le Gallo, took to Instagram to celebrate Aviana's 13th birthday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, rarely share pics of their only child, but Le Gallo made an exception for the milestone birthday, posting a shot of Aviana snuggling with a small white dog.

"Happy Birthday to my girl," Le Gallo wrote alongside the photo. "Cannot believe you’re a teenager!! So proud of you."

When ET spoke with Adams in November, she shared why she was excited for Aviana to enter into her teenage years.

"I love teenagers," she said. "I love that time where their transitioning into adulthood or learning about themselves, finding their voice."

As for what she's learned in recent years, Adams said, "I have to go through an evolution as my daughter goes through an evolution."

Watch the video below for more on the actress.

