'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother

Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!
Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
Finding herself less than charmed by life in the suburbs, Giselle makes a wish for a "fairy-tale life" -- a wish that has unexpected consequences as she falls under the spell and becomes a fairy-tale trope herself: the wicked stepmother!
"This town is turning into a fairy tale, but it's all gone terribly wrong," she laments.
Watch the full trailer below!
Adams previously told ET that returning to her role for the upcoming sequel was "amazing."
"It was really fun to get to revisit that role that meant so much to me. I felt such a huge love for her and her world," she shared. "It was just a really great time. I get to sing a lot in that one... It's an extravaganza of Enchanted."
In addition to the returning cast, Maya Rudolph will play a new character, Malvina, Giselle’s adversary. Adams said "getting to play off of" Rudolph was "amazing," while the Saturday Night Live alum gushed to ET about her villainous role.
"I'm very excited about it. I mean, that's Juicy Town, USA," Rudolph said. "When you're a kid and you're the villain, you're like, 'Come on! I wanna be a princess!' But then when you get older, like, the villain is fun."
Disenchanted debuts Nov. 18 on Disney+.
