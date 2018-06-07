Amy Adams Says 'Sharp Objects' Is Part of a 'Renaissance' For Female TV Characters (Exclusive)

Amy Adams is headed to TV!

The 43-year-old actress stars in HBO's new eight-episode limited series, Sharp Objects, based on the 2006 novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn. It's a big move for the movie star, but not unprecedented, as film stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and now Meryl Streep have recently made the TV jump for HBO's Big Little Lies.

"I think what's happening in television is this real renaissance, and I think especially for female characters. To be able to develop a character over an arc of eight episodes is thrilling," Adams told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. "I mean, I'm used to being able to spend like, two hours, and you're always trying to get it down to 90 minutes."

"To get to develop a character over those eight episodes or 10, or whatever it is...they're just so rich and so much history and it's a thrill," she added.

In addition to taking on a haunting new role -- Adams plays reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two young girls and face her own personal demons -- the actress serves as executive producer on the project.

"It's been such a wonderful journey, not only playing Camille but getting to try my hand in that new role as well. It's been awesome," she said, before joking that she's had experience executive producing at home. "Amy the mom and the executive producer have a lot more in common than Amy the actress," she shared. "I feel like executive producing is sort of like running a household a little. You know, it takes a lot of creativity and a lot of patience."

It'll be a while before those worlds will collide, however, as Adams said her 8-year-old daughter Aviana is still a little young to watch most of her work. "[She won't see this] for a very long time. I always give her age limits on everything I do," Adams revealed. "I'm like, '16, depending on how your grades are.'"

"She's seen Enchanted and she's seen Muppets, so we're good there," she continued. "It's a good place to start."

Sharp Objects -- directed by Big Little Lies' Jean-Marc Vallee, and also starring Patricia Clarkson, Elizabeth Perkins, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Madison Davenport, Matt Craven and Taylor John Smith -- premieres on HBO in July.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sharp Objects': Watch the Haunting First Trailer for Amy Adams' New HBO Series

Amy Adams Embodies Liza Minnelli, Andy Warhol and More in Epic Photo Shoot

Amy Adams' First Selfie Ever is Stunning -- See the Pic!