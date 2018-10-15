Amy Adams to be Honored at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala

Amy Adams will be honored for her work towards helping children living in poverty at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on Nov. 10.

The Sharp Objects actress will receive the Giving Tree Award, which is presented each year to a mom who has used her position in the public eye to advance Baby2Baby’s mission to provide basic necessities to low-income children. The organization has distributed more than 50 million items to children in need to date.

“We are thrilled to announce Amy Adams as our 2018 honoree at this year’s Gala,” said Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. “Amy’s tireless dedication to children in need is an inspiration, and we’re proud to honor her on our most important night of the year.”

The gala event will be designed by Oren.co and held at 3Labs in Los Angeles, California.

The award has previously been handed to celebrity moms including Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Adams, 44, is mom to 8-year-old daughter, Aviana, with her husband, Darren Le Gallo.



