Amy Duggar Welcomes First Child With Husband Dillon King

Amy Duggar King and husband Dillon King are brand new parents!

The proud pair welcomed their first baby on Wednesday, via C-section, confirming the news to People. The pair named their baby boy, who was born 7-pounds, 8-ounces, Daxton Ryan King.

Amy and Dillon shared a heartwarming snapshot of the new addition to their family to Instagram Wednesday evening. The photo, snapped in their hospital room, shows the excited new parents cradling their sleeping newborn while gazing into each other's eyes, while Amy rests under a blanket that reads "God gave us you."

"He's absolute perfection!!!" the former 19 Kids and Counting star captioned the sweet snapshot.

Shortly before going into the hospital for the operation, the pair -- while still parents-to-be -- posed at the front doors of the hospital announcing the news that they would soon be welcoming their baby.

"Brb.. we're gonna go be parents now!!" Amy captioned the pic. "Surprise!! Our little Daxton will be here today!! With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. Said theres an 85% chance I'd have an emergency situation. We went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side."

Amy said she was aware that her decision would likely draw some criticism from mommy shamers on Instagram, but said, "I have to do what's right for my body and what's healthy for my son."

"I've been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I'm trying to relax, and not worry! But I've never had surgery before, I've never even stayed in a hospital before, so I'm just a ball of nerves," she shared. "Soo I'd appreciate your prayers!!! But in just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I'm focused on God's promises and that sweet little face!!"

The couple first announced that they were expecting back in April, with a super sweet Instagram announcement, in which they held up gold balloons spelling out the word "Baby," and wrote in the caption, "BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!! Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!"

ET spoke with the couple last December, where they gushed about how excited they are for parenthood.

"We're really good at practicing," Amy responded with a laugh when asked if they're trying to get pregnant. Reflecting on how many kids they'd like to eventually have, the pair said "One or two."

"Maybe not 12 or 20. One or two, maybe three," Amy quipped, referring to her extended family's prolific procreating. "We kinda have our own way of doing things."

Congrats to the happy couple!

