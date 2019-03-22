Chris Pratt's former co-stars are definitely here for his post-Parks and Recreation transformation!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the cast of the beloved sitcom at Paley Fest's 10th Anniversary panel for the show, where Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler spoke to Pratt's evolution since the show came to an end in 2015.

Offerman initially thought that everyone was well aware of the 39-year-old actor's glow-up, before changing his mind and telling ET to "count me among" the people who slept on Pratt's good looks.

"He's slowly coaching me in case that, one day, somebody wants me to wear tights," Offerman quipped.

Though Poehler had never heard the term "glow-up" before, once she understood what it meant, she rejected the idea in its entirety.

"I think everybody was hot the whole time," she posited. "So they were constantly going for me."

As for celebrating the 10th anniversary of the show, both Poehler and Offerman were emotional and thrilled to be there.

"It's so great," Poehler gushed of the reunion. "I mean, I see these people all the time, which is awesome, but we haven't been together talking about the show in a really long time. It's very emotional. It's great."

Offerman agreed, joking that he was "a little nervous" about the possible antics they would all get involved in now that they're back together.

"I'm afraid we've had nowhere to get our mischief, so we're gonna have a lot of pent-up trouble, especially coming from Aubrey," he joked of his Parks and Rec co-star, Aubrey Plaza. "So it will probably start out fun, but I shouldn't be surprised if we end the night in flames."

