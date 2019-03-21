The cast of Parks and Recreation always have a blast when they're together!

It was an emotional and exciting night as the actors of the hit comedy reunited for the PaleyFest presentation at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday to celebrate the show's 10-year anniversary. Among those in attendance were Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Retta and many more.

Ahead of the panel, ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Aubrey Plaza -- who portrayed April Ludgate for the show's entire seven seasons -- where she revealed some hilarious secrets from the set, including who was known for farting!

Plaza was asked to answer Offerman's "ET'd Up" question, where a celebrity leaves a question for the next star. His question: "Which cast member made your favorite noises with his or her body?"

"That is so annoying because Nick and Pratt use to fart all the time," Plaza revealed. "And it would make Amy and I really angry! So I don't appreciate that question, and I'm going to say, 'Pass Nick.'"

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Parks and Rec premiered on April 9, 2009, and ran for seven seasons until 2015. So what was it like for Plaza to reunite with her cast?

"This is so insane!" Plaza said of the reunion. "I had no idea it was going to be this big. It's crazy. We're all like family, so it really, actually feels like a family reunion."

When asked how it feels to look back at the old episodes, the actress said it's "crazy." "I feel like I was so young when I started it and it's like I'm watching myself turn into a woman," she explained.

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

For more on the Parks and Rec cast, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt and Son Jack Cut Down a Massive Tree & Send It to 'Parks and Rec' Co-Star Nick Offerman

Chris Pratt Is Genuinely Stoked About a Possible 'Parks and Rec' Reunion (Exclusive)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Are Open to 'Parks and Rec' Revival

Related Gallery