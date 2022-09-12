Amy Poehler Is Red Carpet Royalty at 2022 Emmys
Amy Poehler has arrived! The 50-year-old comedian, director and writer made her grand entrance at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Poehler stepped out on the red carpet in an elegant sequined blue gown with a halter top and gold bracelets for each wrist.
Though the beloved comedian certainly looked incredible, by the time the Emmys live broadcast aired, Poehler had already lost out in all of her nominated categories. Poehler was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for Lucy and Desi, losing to Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back. Lucy and Desi also lost Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special to George Carlin's American Dream, and also fell short in the categories of Picture and Sound Editing.
But Lucy and Desi pulled out wins in Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Music Composition categories.
And Poehler and Nick Offerman, who were also nominated for their series, Making It, lost in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program to RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race.
To date, Poehler has 24 Emmy nominations and one win in 2016 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for co-hosting Saturday Night Live with pal Tina Fey.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
