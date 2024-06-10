As it turns out, Amy Poehler's kids really love some of their famous mom's best projects as much as her many fans.

The beloved comic actress and Saturday Night Live alum walked the red carpet at the star-studded premiere of her new animated Disney/Pixar movie Inside Out 2 -- held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Monday -- and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about which of her projects her kids like the most.

"They're big fans of SNL -- and Parks and Rec," Poehler revealed. "But I'm excited I'm excited to show them this one, that's for sure!"

Poehler's two sons -- Archie, 15, and Abel, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Arnett -- were at the premiere on Monday, although they didn't walk the carpet with their mom.

Amy Poehler attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' at El Capitan Theatre on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Reflecting on the journey she's been on as a parent in the years between Inside Out hit theaters in 2015 and Inside Out 2's release, Poehler said, "It's been a wild ride."

"In fact Kensington [Tallman], one of the actresses who plays Riley [in Inside Out 2], just told me that she was 6 when the first film came out and now she's 16," Poehler said. "So she's really relating to all the stuff that's happening in the film."

The animated family comedy -- which takes place largely inside the mind and emotion control center of Riley, a teenage girl -- tells the story of all the complex personified emotions that drive her actions and behaviors.

Poehler reprises her role as Joy -- alongside returning voice stars Phyllis Smith as Sadness and Lewis Black as Anger. Meanwhile, Tony Hale takes over the role of Fear from Bill Hader, while Liza Lapira voices Disgust (a role originally played by Mindy Kaling).

The cast of 'Inside Out 2,' including Liza Lapira, June Squibb, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Tony Hale and Lewis Black, attend the Hollywood premiere on June 10, 2024. - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The sequel also sees the introduction of some more nuanced emotions, including Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui.

When asked about the message of the film, Poehler reflected on what she hopes people take away from the sweet and emotional tale.

"Everything good and bad that happens kind of shapes you," Poehler shared. "That's the good thing about this movie is it reminds you that the only thing you can count on is change."

Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14.

