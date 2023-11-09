Hold on to all your feelings, Inside Out 2 is coming soon!

On Thursday, Disney and Pixar shared the first teaser for the upcoming animated sequel, which still follows a young girl, Riley, and the various emotions inside her head.

Only now, Riley is becoming a teenager, and things are getting a little more complicated. The teaser shows Joy (Amy Poehler) and the team being startled when a demolition crew shows up to renovate their headquarters, adding a new colorful console.

"Orange? Who made the console orange?" Joy questions. The Emotions go down the line, all denying their involvement, until they reach a brand new face.

"Hello! Oh, my gosh, I'm Anxiety!" replies the frantic new Emotion, voiced by Maya Hawke. "Where can I put my stuff?"

Disney/Pixar

"Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat," director Kelsey Mann said of the new character. "That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

But Anxiety might not be the only newcomer to Riley's mind. When the Emotion insists, "We wanted to make such a good first impression," Disgust (Lisa Lapira, taking over the role from Mindy Kaling) replies, "What do you mean we?"

That's not the only question Inside Out fans will have about the new installment -- which also features Phyllis Smith returning as Sadness, Lewis Black back as Anger, and Tony Hale replacing Bill Hader in the role of Fear.

The new poster for the sequel also has fans questioning if a fan-favorite character might be returning for the sequel, despite a heartbreaking farewell in the first movie.

Look closer. Is that...could it be.... Bing Bong?!

Disney/Pixar

Inside Out 2 is bringing all the feelings back to theaters in summer 2024.

