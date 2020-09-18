Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking over the third hour of Good Morning America. On Friday, ABC News announced that starting on Sept. 21, the two will co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know, which will bring viewers the latest news, information and human interest stories.

The third hour of Good Morning America was formerly Strahan, Sara & Keke, which was hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The show was taken off of ABC's schedule in March, with a daily coronavirus report airing in its place, and was later canceled.

Both Robach and Holmes are no stranger to GMA viewers, often reporting for the ABC morning show. Aside from her new gig, Robach will continue to co-anchor 20/20 and report for ABC News. Holmes will also continue his role as an ABC News Correspondent.

Joining Robach and Holmes on GMA3 will be ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Ashton -- a board-certified OB-GYN with a Master's degree in nutrition -- will explain to viewers the latest breaking medical news about how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Executive Producer Catherine McKenzie said in a statement on Friday, "Amy has expertly guided our viewers through the events of the past few months with skillful reporting and big interviews. I'm thrilled that T.J. will join her at the helm with his gift for storytelling. We will continue to count on Dr. Jen and her medical expertise to help us navigate the pandemic and what comes next. We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information."

Meanwhile, Palmer admitted last month that she expected her GMA show to be canceled during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Watch the video below for more.

Meanwhile, Palmer admitted last month that she expected her GMA show to be canceled during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.



