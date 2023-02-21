Sparks clearly continue to fly between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The pair was spotted sharing a kiss while outside in their bathing suits by a pool on Feb. 15, the day after Valentine's Day. As was previously reported, the former GMA3 co-hosts were vacationing in Mexico at the time and were photographed chatting with people on the street while out and about in Puerto Vallarta.

It seems the two are enjoying some newly free time with each other nearly a month since their official exits from ABC News. A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in late January, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

By that point, it had been nearly two months since their romance was publicly revealed, spurring headlines and questions over the status of their marriages, Holmes' to Marilee Fiebig and Robach's to actor Andrew Shue. The two were said to have separated from their spouses over the summer. ET confirmed Holmes ultimately filed for divorce in December 2022 while Robach and Shue were reportedly already in the process of divorcing.

"Amy and T.J. are living their best lives now that everything with their careers has been ironed out," a source newly tells ET. "They have both been forward-thinking people, who look ahead towards the future and never look back."

The source adds, "Right now, the two are taking time to enjoy each other's company and wait it out until the dust officially settles and they can go back to a normal life."

