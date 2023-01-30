While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exit from ABC may come as a surprise to some, it's not so shocking to their Good Morning America co-workers. A source tells ET that their colleagues at ABC were "not surprised" by Amy and T.J.'s exit from the network. In fact, some of their GMA counterparts even had complaints about the pair.

"Those who worked directly with T.J. and Amy had complaints about them and expressed their unhappiness," the source says. "His general conduct was put into question. Amy also had her fair share of accusations thrown her way and seemed to have rubbed people the wrong way too."

News of discontent at the workplace comes just days after the GMA3 co-anchors made their exit Friday. ABC News president Kim Godwin sent out a letter to staff informing them of the news.

"I want to share with you that we’ve reached a decision about T.J. and Amy. Here is the statement that we are about to release: 'After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.' The decision about who will co-anchor 'GMA3' and '20/20' will come later."

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us," Godwin continued. "But let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

For now, ET has learned, there will be anchors filling in for the pair until a decision is made on who will take over GMA's third hour.

But despite their ouster, the source says T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, remain a united front.

"Either way, the two seem incredibly happy," the source adds. "If there were bets placed on who would work again, Amy has the upper hand."

T.J. and Amy looked anything but upset about the news Friday. In pics snapped of the pair just hours after a decision about their exit was made, Amy was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. They were also seen holding hands and smiling.

Friday's announcement came after an intense mediation session Thursday.

A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Three sources told ET earlier that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, T.J. would not return to ABC, but Amy's future at the network was still unclear at the time.

"No one wanted it to come to this, but derogatory information just kept coming up. Once the investigation went several weeks, most people knew that this would be the outcome," a source told ET. "T.J. will get a payout. Ties are severed." The source added, "T.J.'s issues got all the headlines, but Amy is no angel."

Another source told ET that Amy has always been professional and has taken her work and job very seriously.

